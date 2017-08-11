LED street light conversion project in Phoenix begins August 14

This project will be conducted throughout downtown Phoenix, the Garfield neighborhood and along Bethany Home Road between Central and 15th avenues. (Source: City of Phoenix Street Transportation Department)

Work on the initial phase for the LED street light conversion project begins August 14, according to the City of Phoenix Street Transportation Department.

This project will be conducted throughout downtown Phoenix, the Garfield neighborhood and along Bethany Home Road between Central and 15th avenues.

This initial phase involves 1,000 street lights and will allow the city's contractor, Ameresco, to refine operations process and develop a schedule for the full citywide LED street light conversion, according to the press release.

They expect the installation for this initial portion of the project to take approximately six weeks to complete. Work will be performed on weekdays during daytime hours and work on major streets will be performed overnight.

The overall project will entail replacing approximately 100,000 existing street light fixtures on the public roads with energy efficient fixtures that feature 2,700 Kelvin LED.

No start date or timetable has been announced for the citywide phase of the project. The City of Phoenix plans to announce that information sometime this fall.

The City of Phoenix expects a total net savings of approximately $22 million through 2030.

There will be multiple crews assigned to the work to ensure this project is completed in "the most efficient manner."

Luckily, they do not anticipate any road closures because of the work.

For more information on this project, including work zone maps and schedules, visit the City's LED program web page at phoenix.gov/led.

1 down, 99,999 to go! Work officially began today to convert all 100k city street lights to energy-efficient LEDs. https://t.co/G86jNadkKQ pic.twitter.com/OQl980z1lX — Greg Stanton (@MayorStanton) August 15, 2017

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated to clarify the timing of the project.

