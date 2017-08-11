1 woman transported after house fire in Sun City

A woman was transported with minor injuries after a house fire in Sun City early Friday morning. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A woman was transported with minor injuries after a house fire in Sun City early Friday morning.

According to fire investigators, a fire started on the back patio and quickly spread to the house located near 10400 N. 105th Avenue.

Several fire crews were dispatched to the working house fire.

Everyone who occupied the house was able to get out safely.

A 63-year-old woman was transported to the hospital with a burn to her hand.

Investigators believe the house will be unlivable and the homeowners will be displaced.

