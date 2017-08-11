ASU to host public viewing event for solar eclipse

This March 9, 2016 file photo shows a total solar eclipse in Belitung, Indonesia. (Source: AP Photo, File) This March 9, 2016 file photo shows a total solar eclipse in Belitung, Indonesia. (Source: AP Photo, File)
Looking for a place to watch the solar eclipse on August 21? 

Arizona State University's School of Earth and Space Exploration will be hosting a public viewing party for the solar eclipse.

The public event called  "Celebrate the Solar Eclipse at ASU" will take place Monday, August 21 from 9 a.m. to noon at ASU's Tempe campus.

The event is free to the public. Those who attend the event will be able to park at the Rural Road parking structure. Parking is $3 per hour. 

According to ASU, anyone who attends the event will be given a free, solar-safe viewing glasses. The event will also feature live NASA coverage of the event and more interactive displays inside the Interdisciplinary Science and Technology Building IV.

