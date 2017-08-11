ASU to host public viewing event for solar eclipse

Looking for a place to watch the solar eclipse on August 21?

Arizona State University's School of Earth and Space Exploration will be hosting a public viewing party for the solar eclipse.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Solar Eclipse 2017]

The public event called "Celebrate the Solar Eclipse at ASU" will take place Monday, August 21 from 9 a.m. to noon at ASU's Tempe campus.

The event is free to the public. Those who attend the event will be able to park at the Rural Road parking structure. Parking is $3 per hour.

According to ASU, anyone who attends the event will be given a free, solar-safe viewing glasses. The event will also feature live NASA coverage of the event and more interactive displays inside the Interdisciplinary Science and Technology Building IV.

Just two weeks until the solar eclipse ?? Come experience it at @SESEASU's free public viewing event ???? https://t.co/hoKnGawlP0 pic.twitter.com/L0p9tDazqE — AZ State University (@ASU) August 7, 2017

For more information, click here.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.