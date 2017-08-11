Man severely injured after being hit by car overnight in Phoenix

A man was severely injured after being struck by a car in Phoenix late Thursday night. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man was severely injured after being struck by a car in Phoenix late Thursday night.

The collision occurred at 22nd Street and Thomas Road.

Police said the man was transported to a local hospital with major injuries.

Thomas Road was closed off from 22nd Street to 21st Street while police investigated.

There was no information given on whether impairment or speed was a factor.

