Semi-truck rolls over on I-10 causing 6-vehicle accident

A semi-truck rolled over on Interstate 10 causing a six-vehicle accident late Thursday night in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix fire, a semi-truck rolled over on eastbound I-10, just south of Ray Road, sometime before 9:15 p.m.

Five other vehicles were involved in the collision but Phoenix fire said it appears the other vehicles did not collide with the semi.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety will conduct a full investigation but the damage sustained to the other vehicles occurred as they tried avoiding the rolled-over semi.

Two people were transported including the 62-year-old male truck driver and an elderly female. Both sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Hazmat crews were called out after approximately 50 gallons of diesel fuel was spilled out from the accident. They were able to absorb all of the fuel and there was no runoff from fuel into any storm drains. Hazmat crews also conducted research to determine if there was any threat present from the materials that the truck was transporting.

The eastbound I-10 was restricted to two lanes while Phoenix fire, Tempe fire and DPS investigated and cleaned up the scene.

The freeway was totally reopened, along with the on-ramp from Ray Road, around 5:15 a.m.

