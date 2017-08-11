Arizona man owns missile launch facility

There are still roughly 450 launch facilities still active in the United States. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Grant Wilson bought land that has an old missile facility outside of Oracle. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Nuclear war is something none of us could ever imagine.

Today, we see rhetoric from places like North Korea that gives us a sense that it could happen. Well, there was a time when it wasn't a question of if but when.

For decades the United States and the Soviet Union, two super powers, went toe to toe during the Cold War. Both sides built up nuclear arsenals that could have destroyed the world 10 times over. There was such a scare that missile launch facilities were built all across the country that housed intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Here in Arizona, the state was home to Titan II ballistic missiles. The facilities were decommissioned years ago and the underground facilities which went as far down as 150 feet were filled with concrete and the land sold off.

Well, a guy named Grant Wilson decided to purchase the land of one of those missiles outside of Oracle. In the early 2000s, he decided to cut through the concrete and make his way down roughly 30 feet to get to the blast doors that would get you into the facility. When he opened it, it was like a time capsule.

"Still water in the toilets. There were shoes in the barracks, still blankets in the beds. It seemed like the guys just up and left," Grant said.

The facility is in a state of decay but when you are deep down inside the facility you get a sense of what it was built for.

"Freedom. It's amazing what we have to go through to protect our freedom," Grant said.

Luckily, this base was never used. However, there are still roughly 450 launch facilities still active in the United States.

