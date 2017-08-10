Senate candidate uses graphic photo in mailer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

The woman trying to unseat Sen. Jeff Flake is using a disturbing image in her campaign material.

Republican Kelli Ward, a former state senator, sent out a letter with the infamous picture of comedienne Kathy Griffin holding a decapitated, bloody head, in the image of President Donald Trump. The image was plastered on the outside of the envelope for anyone to see.

It’s unclear how many households received the mailer but it is possible if you are a registered Republican or are on any conservative mailing lists, one could be coming to your home.

Pictures of the envelope were posted on Phoenix radio station KFYI’s website by radio talk show host Mike Broomhead. He indicated they were sent to him by a listener. Ward's campaign confirmed they approved the mailer.

Political strategist Marcus Dell’Artino, of First Strategic Communications and Public Affairs, believes Ward was going for the shock factor.

“Any time you see a bloody head on mail piece it's going to elicit a reaction and that's the purpose clearly of what they wanted to do. Today's fundraising is all about shock value. How can I just one up my competitors in the mailbox and I think this certainly achieves the goal,” said Dell’Artino.

Inside the envelope is a fundraising letter. Ward begins the letter by apologizing for posting such a “vile photo.” She then goes on to acknowledge that she knew image upset the President’s 11-year-old son when it was first published. She writes, “as a mother, this makes me sick.”

“I'm a parent of three little girls and it does bring concern to me. I bring in the mail to the house and I drop it off and I wouldn't want my 3-year-old girl to see that image,” said Dell’Artino.

Ward’s mailer makes it clear her attack is on the “liberals” who she indicates on the envelope have become “dangerously unhinged.”

When questioned about the tactic of using the image, Ward responded in an email saying: “Liberals and Hollywood elites will do almost anything to obstruct this President and stop the conservative agenda Americans voted for last year. To defeat them we must be strong and unafraid to expose their shameless tactics, which is exactly what this campaign letter does. Politics is a tough business and unlike Senator Jeff Flake, I will never waiver or bow to political pressure from the opposition. That’s the kind of representation Arizona deserves in Washington and that's what I’ll deliver once elected.”  

Dell’Artino believes the mailer points to the fact that Ward’s campaign is running on the “all news is good news” theory and he believes that is a dangerous strategy to follow.

“There is bad news and bad PR associated with some of these tactics and if you build a reputation of that, at the end of the day, it's going to be of little value to your campaign,” said Dell’Artino.

The mailer was paid for by the Ward campaign, as indicated on the bottom of the letter. The postmark indicates it was mailed from Washington, D.C., which, according to Dell’Artino, is not uncommon, but in this case ironic.  

“When you're running as an anti-establishment candidate, running against Washington, D.C. but you’re giving money to people that work in Washington, D.C., essentially propping up the establishment, the message doesn't come across correctly,” said Dell’Artino.

In the letter, Ward specifically refers to the D.C. Establishment being the most dangerous threat to President Trump.

There also is a messaging problem, according to Dell’Artino. For Ward to refer to the image as “vile” but send it out for all to see could backfire on her fundraising effort.

“She seems to be running the same campaign she ran before.  And that is, spending a lot of money on fundraising but not actually reaping any of the rewards and it's actually putting her further in debt,” said Dell’Artino.   

Will Allison, a spokesman for the Flake campaign, responded to our inquiry for comment by saying, ”We shouldn’t be surprised by this. It’s sadly in character for Kelli Ward.” 

