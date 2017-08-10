Mining Camp restaurant destroyed in fire plans to rebuild

On July 25, a leaky roof sparked a fire at the Mining Camp restaurant. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A beloved East Valley restaurant is rising from the ashes. A fire destroyed the Mining Camp. Now the owners say they plan to rebuild.

Vinton Fugate built the Mining Camp restaurant, located just east of North Apache Trail and Mountain View Road, into what it is today. And now he's the one tearing it down.

"It hurts, it hurts. I have my moments," said Fugate.

On July 25, a leaky roof sparked a fire. The restaurant was engulfed in flames in mere minutes.

"It was very disappointing,” said Fugate.

The building was a total loss. The damage estimated as high as $1.5 million.

"This is my bake shop that I baked in for 45 years,” said Fugate. “When the roof collapsed from the weight, it just all came down inside."

The fire burned so hot metal melted.

The day after the fire, the Fugates say they had problems with looters, people trying to take a souvenir for themselves.

The artifacts they could recover are being saved for a very special reason.

"We're going to try to create a little museum of fire relics,” said Fugate.

A museum inside the brand-new Mining Camp restaurant is to be rebuilt as soon as possible.

"It's going to be a challenge. It's going to be a battle all the way. Today we broke four water pipes," said Fugate.

They'll use the same footprint and stick to the theme of family and community because that's exactly what has helped them through this difficult time.

"This is my wife and I's [sic] restaurant, our family's restaurant, the state of Arizona’s restaurant,” said Fugate. “That's the way we feel."

They hope to reopen by Jan. 1, 2018.

