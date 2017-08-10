Cardinals rookie 'Ironhead' Gallon trying to make a name for himself at camp

Bruce Arians seems to enjoy giving rookies nicknames. Budda Baker has been tabbed “Fish Bait,” for biting on play action fakes. D.J. Humphrey has finally shaken off the nickname “Knee Deep,” which Arians handed out to try and help improve Humphrey’s work habits.

“Ironhead” Gallon doesn’t need a nickname.

“He already came with one,” joked Arians. “He’s very bright. He’s finding a niche for himself. He’s a little one legged right now so that makes it tough.”

You have to be tough with a name like “Ironhead.” Gallon injured his knee at the beginning of camp and has been playing with a brace. He’s an undrafted free agent out of Georgia Southern, so every day counts if he wants to make the team. Gallon’s given name is Deshawntee. At home, he was “Ironhead.”

“I give all the credit to my dad. He’s the one who gave me the nickname,” says Gallon about his father Shawn. “He was always a big “Ironhead” Heyward fan growing up, middle school and high school people called me by my real name, Deshawntee. When I got to college, everybody started calling me 'Ironhead.'”

The late Pro Bowler and pitchman, Craig “Ironhead” Heyward was once one of the most feared backs in football. "Ironhead" Gallon says he’s trying to live up to the name. He recently caught the attention of late night comedian Jimmy Fallon.

Gallon says he thought the late night bit was “hilarious.” It’s all business this weekend though as he tries to impress the Cardinals coaching staff.

“Job is on the line,” says Gallon. “You’ve got to compete. You’ve got to give your all day in and day out, can’t take any day for granted.”

Unofficially, Bruce Arians will make NFL history and become the first to coach two players named "Ironhead."

“I actually coached 'Ironhead' Heyward,” says Arians. “It’s a lot smaller 'Ironhead.'”

Heyward had 60 pounds on Gallon but they will forever be bonded by the name. “Ironhead” Gallon next chance to prove himself is Saturday night when the Raiders visit Glendale.

