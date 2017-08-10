Monsoon storm dumps 2" of rain on Wickenburg in an hour, U.S. 60 back open

Major flooding washed out roads and soaked homes in Wickenburg on July 18, 2015. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 file photo)

Mother Nature dumped more than 2 inches of rain on one area of Wickenburg in about an hour Thursday evening, sparking some localized flooding.

3TV Chief Meteorologist said the temperature in Wickenburg plummeted from about 100 degrees to 67 during the rain.

The storm cell packed some serious lightning, including a cloud-to-ground bolt described by Jerry Ferguson, who was in the Penguin Air and Plumbing News Chopper for it, as "crazy, crazy way too close."

The deluge caused flooding that forced the Arizona Department of Transportation to close both directions of U.S. 60 at milepost 110 for about an hour.

A little more than two years ago -- July 18, 2015 -- major flooding washed out roads and soaked homes. Nearly 4 inches of rain fell that day.

Located mostly in Maricopa County but spreading a bit into neighboring Yavapai County, Wickenburg is a little more than 45 minutes northwest of Phoenix via Loop 101 and U.S. 60.

One of several isolated storms

The storm that socked Wickenburg was one of several isolated storm cells that popped up all over the state Thursday evening. Tucson got pummelled, as did Quartzsite.

Some sprinkles did make it to the Valley.

