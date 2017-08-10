Half of Valley school districts worse off than last year

Posted: Updated:
So far, the impact of Prop. 123 has been mixed. (Source: CBS 5) So far, the impact of Prop. 123 has been mixed. (Source: CBS 5)
Proposition 123 increased education funding by $3.5 billion over the coming 10 years. (Source: CBS 5) Proposition 123 increased education funding by $3.5 billion over the coming 10 years. (Source: CBS 5)
To get to the "middle of the pack" in terms of education dollars, Arizona would have to spend an additional $5 billion, which is equal to half of the entire state budget. (Source: CBS 5) To get to the "middle of the pack" in terms of education dollars, Arizona would have to spend an additional $5 billion, which is equal to half of the entire state budget. (Source: CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Half of the school districts that responded to a CBS 5 Investigates questionnaire reported being in worse financial shape than they were last year. Another 20 percent reported being in the same shape. 30 percent reported being in better shape than last year.

[RELATED: Valley teachers spending big bucks on school supplies find place to save money]

The low improvement numbers are despite Arizona voters passing Proposition 123 last year. The measure increased education funding by $3.5 billion over the coming 10 years.

Even with that boost, Arizona ranks 48th in the country in terms of dollars spent per student.

"In order to get us just to 47, we have to spend another $300 million on education each year," said Jill Barragan, who is the president-elect of the Arizona Association of School Business Officials.

[RELATED: Report: AZ Teacher retention, recruitment, pay at crisis levels]

To get to the "middle of the pack" in terms of education dollars, Arizona would have to spend an additional $5 billion, which is equal to half of the entire state budget.

Related stories on classroom spending:

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Morgan LoewMorgan Loew is an investigative reporter at CBS 5 News. His career has taken him to every corner of the state, lots of corners in the United States, and some far-flung corners of the globe.

Click to learn more about Morgan .

Morgan Loew
CBS 5 Investigates

Morgan’s past assignments include covering the invasion of Iraq, human smuggling in Mexico, vigilantes on the border and Sheriff Arpaio in Maricopa County. His reports have appeared or been featured on CBS News, CNN, NBC News, MSNBC and NPR.

Morgan’s peers have recognized his work with 11 Rocky Mountain Emmy Awards , two regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for investigative reporting, an SPJ First Amendment Award and a commendation from the Humane Society of the United States. Last fall, Morgan was inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Silver Circle, in recognition of 25 years of contribution to the television industry in Arizona.

Morgan is a graduate of the University of Arizona journalism school and Concord Law School. He is the president of the Arizona First Amendment Coalition and teaches media law and TV news reporting at ASU’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

When he’s not out looking for the next big news story, Morgan enjoys hiking, camping, cheering for the Arizona Wildcats and spending time with his family at their southern Arizona ranch.

Hide bio