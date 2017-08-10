Half of Valley school districts worse off than last year

To get to the "middle of the pack" in terms of education dollars, Arizona would have to spend an additional $5 billion, which is equal to half of the entire state budget. (Source: CBS 5)

So far, the impact of Prop. 123 has been mixed. (Source: CBS 5)

Half of the school districts that responded to a CBS 5 Investigates questionnaire reported being in worse financial shape than they were last year. Another 20 percent reported being in the same shape. 30 percent reported being in better shape than last year.

The low improvement numbers are despite Arizona voters passing Proposition 123 last year. The measure increased education funding by $3.5 billion over the coming 10 years.

Even with that boost, Arizona ranks 48th in the country in terms of dollars spent per student.

"In order to get us just to 47, we have to spend another $300 million on education each year," said Jill Barragan, who is the president-elect of the Arizona Association of School Business Officials.

To get to the "middle of the pack" in terms of education dollars, Arizona would have to spend an additional $5 billion, which is equal to half of the entire state budget.

