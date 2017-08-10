40 gas station skimmers discovered in Arizona this year

Officials are warning Arizona travelers about more gas station skimmers.

Three skimmers were discovered in the last week, bringing the total to 40 skimmers found in the state this year.

Two skimmers were found at two gas stations Monday and Wednesday in Glendale.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says another skimming device was discovered at a gas station in Picacho.

Authorities say suspects pose as gas station employees or gas pump repairmen while they place the skimmers into the pumps.

The device allows suspects to collect customers' credit card information.

