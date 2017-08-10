Dirty Dining Aug. 11: Popular Asian restaurant caught storing vegetables on the floor

We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.

CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Pozoleria Mexican Food

2801 E. Van Buren Street

Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

*Raw fish stored above produce

*Food stored in brown buckets

Chambers

705 N 1st Street

Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

*Risotto kept past discard date

*Open bottle of cold & flu medicine above dishes and potatoes

Zipps Sports Grill

3647 E. Indian School Road

Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

*Employee not washing hands properly

*Cockroach under dishwasher

DeSoto Central Market

915 N Central Ave

Phoenix

5 violations

Among the violations:

*Raid insecticide under kitchen sink

*Sliced tomatoes not held at proper temperature

Li’s Asian Cuisine

7650 S. McClintock Drive

Tempe

5 violations

Among the violations:

*Bag of vegetables stored on floor

*Raw chicken stored above raw beef

*Employee touching carrots with bare hands

Dean's List - Perfect health inspection scores:

Romanelli’s

3437 W. Dunlap Ave

Phoenix

85021

Pump it Up

1325 W. Auto Drive

Tempe

85284

IHOP

935 W. Elliot Road

Chandler

85225

Applebee’s

13832 W. McDowell Road

Goodyear

85338

Burger King

15355 N. Northsight Blvd

Scottsdale

85260

Grab N Go

1405 N. Scottsdale Road

Tempe

85281

