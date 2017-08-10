Dirty Dining Aug. 11: Popular Asian restaurant caught storing vegetables on the floor

We go through every restaurant that's been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.
CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Pozoleria Mexican Food
2801 E. Van Buren Street
Phoenix
4 violations

Among the violations:

*Raw fish stored above produce
*Food stored in brown buckets

Chambers
705 N 1st Street
Phoenix
4 violations

Among the violations:

*Risotto kept past discard date
*Open bottle of cold & flu medicine above dishes and potatoes

Zipps Sports Grill
3647 E. Indian School Road
Phoenix
4 violations

Among the violations:

*Employee not washing hands properly
*Cockroach under dishwasher

DeSoto Central Market
915 N Central Ave
Phoenix
5 violations

Among the violations:

*Raid insecticide under kitchen sink
*Sliced tomatoes not held at proper temperature

Li’s Asian Cuisine
7650 S. McClintock Drive
Tempe
5 violations

Among the violations:

*Bag of vegetables stored on floor
*Raw chicken stored above raw beef
*Employee touching carrots with bare hands

Dean's List - Perfect health inspection scores:

Romanelli’s
3437 W. Dunlap Ave
Phoenix
85021

Pump it Up
1325 W. Auto Drive
Tempe
85284

IHOP
935 W. Elliot Road
Chandler
85225

Applebee’s
13832 W. McDowell Road
Goodyear
85338

Burger King
15355 N. Northsight Blvd
Scottsdale
85260

Grab N Go
1405 N. Scottsdale Road
Tempe
85281

