Injured female hiker airlifted off Camelback Mountain

An injured female hiker had to be airlifted off Camelback Mountain Thursday evening.

The 39-year-old woman hurt her knee while hiking in the Echo Canyon area.

Fire officials say she became dehydrated and fell while at the handrails.

She injured her knee and also possibly her lower back.

Our chopper was overhead as crews from the Phoenix Firebird 10 rescue helicopter lifted her off the mountain and ferried her to safety.

It was a dramatic scene to watch as the woman was hoisted up to the hovering helicopter.

She was then taken to a local hospital to be evaluated.

A 36-year-old man who was with the patient also had to be helped down the mountain after he complained of dehydration and fatigue.

