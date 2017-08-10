SLIDESHOW: New Phoenix Suns uniforms unveiled for 2017-18 season

#TheTimeline Era has begun for the Phoenix Suns and they'll have new uniforms for this chapter in the franchise's history.

[APP USERS: Click or tap here to view slideshow]

The team unveiled the two jerseys that will replace the traditional home and away jerseys.

[STORY: Click or tap here for full story]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.