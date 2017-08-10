Frida Kahlo & Diego Rivera exhibit will now extend through Labor Day

Didn't get a chance to see the Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera exhibit yet? There's still time.

The wildly-popular exhibit will now remain open through Labor Day weekend.

The Heard Museum is extending the exhibit through Monday, Sept. 4, citing overwhelming response and support from museum visitors and the community at large.

The exhibit, the only North American stop on a limited world tour, opened in Phoenix in April. Already, nearly 80,000 have toured the exhibit, which has gained international attention.

On Fiesta de Frida, the Heard’s First Friday event to celebrate Frida Kahlo’s birthday, a line of more than 3,000 visitors stretched from the gallery entrance, across our eight-acre campus to Central Avenue despite the 115-degree temperature outside.

The exhibit originally would have closed after Aug. 20. More than 30 works are being shown in the Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust Grand Gallery. The works are from the Jacques and Natasha Gelman Collection and include Kahlo’s Self Portrait with Monkeys and Diego on My Mind, and Rivera’s Calla Lily Vendor and Sunflowers.

“Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera has captured the attention of Phoenix, the state, and beyond,” said David M. Roche, Heard Museum director and CEO. “We hoped that people would respond to this rare opportunity and they have in numbers beyond our expectations. We are especially appreciative of the support from our presenting sponsor, Bank of America and supporting sponsor, PetSmart who made this exhibition possible.”

More information is available online.

Heard Museum

2301 North Central Avenue

Phoenix, AZ 85004

602.252.8840

About the Heard

Since its founding in 1929, the Heard Museum, a private non-profit organization, has grown in size and stature to become recognized internationally for the quality of its collections, world-class exhibitions, educational programming and its unmatched festivals. Dedicated to the advancement of American Indian art, the Heard successfully presents the stories of American Indian people from a first-person perspective, as well as exhibitions that showcase the beauty and vitality of traditional and contemporary art.

