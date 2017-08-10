New year, new 'do: STA Mustangs cut hair to benefit cancer patients

For the seventh year in a row, the school kicked off its year-long service commitment called "STA Serves" with the "Mane Event." (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

They were standing in front of the entire student body. Never mind the fact they were dodging dive-bombing, buzzing carpenter bees and dealing with bone-jarring noises from a nearby construction site. Fifteen girls from St. Thomas the Apostle Roman Catholic School put aside those distractions to give up something very personal, to someone they will likely never meet: Their hair.

For the seventh year in a row, the school kicked off its year-long service commitment called "STA Serves" with the "Mane Event." The entire student body gathered Thursday to witness volunteers willing to donate eight inches or more to make real-hair wigs for cancer patients.

And it wasn't just the students who stepped up in service to others. Two teachers, one alumni, two parents and four relatives of students donated at total of 81 ponytails. And it wasn't just the girls who got involved. Boys are currently collecting unused baseball caps to benefit the Heavenly Hats organization.

Mrs. Merucci's fourth graders visually demonstrated just how much hair has been donated to the Pantene Beautiful Lengths program by stretching out a piece of yarn that spanned 125 feet. Add in this year's donation and the school has donated almost 180 feet of hair since 2011.

Stylists from Salon Surreal once again donated their time to cut the students hair.

