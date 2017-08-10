Phoenix Suns reveal new jerseys for 2017-18 season

The shorts are mostly white with the "Sunburst", an ode to the team's original logo, which is on the side of the legs. (Source: Phoenix Suns)

The Phoenix Suns are hoping if they look good, they'll play good. The franchise took a step in the right direction Thursday with some new threads.

The squad unveiled new Nike jerseys for the upcoming 2017-18 season. The Suns showed off two options, the Association, which is white, and Icon, which purple.

The two jersey types replace the usual home and road uniforms. Nike said last month home teams will choose whichever uniform they want and the visiting team will choose the contrasting uniform.

The Suns Association jersey, which is the traditional home uniform, has "Suns" across the chest, in the same font as the writing in mid-court, and the number in purple with an orange outline. Players will have their name on the back in orange. The shorts are mostly white with the "Sunburst", an ode to the team's original logo, which is on the side of the legs.

The Suns Icon jersey, which would usually be worn on the road, says "Phoenix" on the chest in white with an orange outline. The number is in orange and it's also larger than on previous jerseys. On the back is also the player's last name.

Nike plans to unveil another two jersey options at a later date.

The company said the uniforms are 40 percent lighter than previous jerseys and they are made with recycled materials. The fabric wicks sweat 30 percent faster than previous uniforms, Nike said.

The #Timeline Era starts in October and the team is hoping the core young players wearing the new jerseys will go far.

?????? on #Suns new uniforms. Good blend of old & new. Purple and orange pop again. No longer the space suit look. https://t.co/2P5LL7IZos — Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) August 10, 2017

Find out how to get your hands on the new threads here!?? https://t.co/buK5bCs4KA — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) August 10, 2017

Inspired by the past. Built for the future. pic.twitter.com/QPShiJD64L — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) August 10, 2017

