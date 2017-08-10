Douglas man arrested for shooting video up women's skirts at Nordstrom

Police say a Douglas man accused of shooting video up women's skirts at Nordstrom had 10 videos on his cell phone.

Officers arrested Robert Fernando Hurtado last Saturday after the store's security staff contacted the Scottsdale Police Department.

According to court documents, a witness first spotted Hurtado "with his cell phone under her friend's skirt." Both women contacted store security.

Hurtado allowed police to take a look at his phone. Officers found 10 videos, including one of the victim whose friend saw what he was doing.

When detectives interviewed Hurtado, he not only admitted what he had done but said it was not the first time, according to court paperwork.

"[H]e stated he had done something stupid," the arresting officer wrote in the probable cause for arrest statement. "When asked what he did he stated he was videotaping up women's skirts."

Hurtado, 31, said he was in town visiting family and friends. He told police he had shot similar videos at a Mesa Walmart earlier in the day.

According to court paperwork, Hurtado said he had looked at "upskirting" videos online.

While having lunch at the Fashion Square Mall food court, something happened that made him want to shoot videos of his own.

"[A] woman bent over while helping her child and he was able to see up her skirt and she was not wearing any underwear," according to court documents. "This sparked his interest again and he began walking around the mall looking for women in skirts or shorter dresses."

Court documents go on to explain that Hurtado told detectives how he would position himself near women in skirts or dressed and then record video of them without their knowledge. He said it was the second time he had done this.

"The defendant cried and said he didn't know it was against the law to do this type of behavior," the arresting officer wrote. "He stated he wanted to get some help so that it never happens again."

Hurtado is now facing two counts of voyeurism.

According to Hurtado's court paperwork, he has been arrested for DUI, furnishing alcohol to a minor and endangerment. He has a conviction for DUI on his record and at the time of his arrest was wanted for failing to appear in court in Pima County on a DUI charge.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.