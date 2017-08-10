Creative way to help the pooch cool off

We're in the dog days of summer in Phoenix!

I know I do my best to keep cool if I'm outside, but I saw a pretty creative idea in my neighborhood to help pets do the same!

A friend of mine, Goody Köbi, made a pretty simple and neat dog cooling station for about $40.

He posted this pic of the materials to use, all of which can be found at any local hardware store.

There are a variety of ways this can be done, but the main gist of it is connecting some pipes together while adding some Teflon tape to prevent leaking.

Once you get the pipes in the positions or angle you want, you connect threaded shower heads at various points on the pipes.

(Picture for app users)

My friend said he then mounted the whole thing on a wooden base and placed it in his yard.

It connects to a hose and neighbors have a quick and easy way to cool down the dog as they are walking by!

(Pictures for app users)

I thought it was pretty cool and worth sharing. And for at least the next month or two, I'm sure there will be more than a few dogs looking to use it as the summer drags on!

