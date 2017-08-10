Kitten survives being stuck in storm drain; her recovery being called 'remarkable'

Monsoon storms can be rough, causing damage to homes and knocking down power lines.

But those storms present a particularly harrowing time for a days-old kitten, who found herself without her mama and stuck in a storm drain near 59th Avenue and Greenway.

Luckily, it was the Arizona Humane Society to the rescue! THE AHS posted the "tail" on its Facebook page.

An Emergency Animal Medical Technician (EAMT) was able to rescue the tiny kitten and pull her to safety. She was bedraggled and wet. but alive.

This happened July 25. And now, weeks later, the kitty is proving she is a survivor!

After plenty of TLC and round-the-clock bottle feeding and care at the Humane Society, the kitten is doing well and is almost ready to be taken into foster care. 

Even though a foster family has already been found for this little tortoise-shell kitten, the Humane Society has dozens of other kittens, cats and dogs who all have their own stories and need loving homes. 

Arizona Humane Society
1521 W Dobbins Rd
Phoenix, Arizona
(602) 997-7585
http://www.azhumane.org/

