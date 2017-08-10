'Madder than a hornet': Woman reacts to finding stranger sleeping in her bed

In an incident reminiscent of "Goldilocks and the Three Bears," a woman is facing a trespassing charge after she was found sleeping in somebody else's bed.

Police arrested Selena Socorro Leyva the evening of Friday, Aug. 4.

According to court documents, Leyva is accused of "unlawfully entering and remaining inside" Judy Newbanks's apartment near I-17 and Cactus in Phoenix.

It was actually Newbanks' 10-year-old granddaughter who spotted the sleeping stranger first, screaming out for her grandma.

"I go in there and sure enough, and I just got madder than a hornet! And I said, 'Hey! Wake up and get out of my bed! And she did not move an inch," Newbanks said.

Sleeping wasn't all Leyva did while in the apartment.

The 22-year-old also ate, hung out on the couch then helped herself to a shower before passing out, without her clothes on.

"She was totally drugged out of her tree, totally, she couldn't respond in any way," said Newbanks.

They called the police who were eventually able to get Leyva out of the apartment, which she got into through an unlocked door.

"That door gets locked every time I go in and out ,yes, because who would have thought?" Newbanks said.

Leyva is facing a felony criminal trespassing charge.

Court paperwork lists Leyva as a transient and indicates that she has at least one prior arrest and conviction for shoplifting and has failed to appear in court as ordered on two occasions. Those documents also indicate that the arresting officer believed Leyva was under the influence of drugs or alcohol when she entered the apartment and, by her own admission, helped herself to what was inside.

