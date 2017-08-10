UPDATE: Suspect arrested after shooting that put 14-year-old girl in hospital

Peoria police have arrested a suspect in a domestic violence shooting Monday that put a 14-year-old girl in the hospital.

On Thursday, August 10, 31-year-old Adam Vandever was released from the hospital and arrested.

He was transported to the 4th Avenue Jail and booked on the following felony charges.

Attempted 1st Degree Murder – 1 Count

Attempted 2nd Degree Murder – 1 Count

Aggravated Assault – 11 Counts

Drive by Shooting – 1 Count

Disorderly Conduct with a Firearm – 7 Counts

The 14-year-old girl who was shot remains in stable condition.

Police say the teen had been caught in the crossfire of a violent family confrontation.

It was Monday evening when bullets started flying at Sun Garden Estates mobile home park near Northern and 103rd avenues.

The next day: Peoria police provided this explanation for how the tragic events unfolded:

"Preliminary investigation shows that the estranged husband, a 31-year-old male (suspect), arrived at the location where his wife was staying with family. The wife, a 30-year-old female, was in the process of leaving the complex with three children when the suspect pulled into the complex. The suspect exited his vehicle and fired several rounds in the direction of the vehicle that was occupied by the female and three children. The female reversed the vehicle and then exited. The suspect returned to his vehicle and then drove at and crashed his vehicle into her vehicle. The suspect exited his vehicle and physically assaulted the female. Another family member of the female, a 35-year-old male, realized what was happening and retrieved his weapon. The suspect fired at him, so he fired at the suspect striking him in the leg. The suspect was injured and was located on scene. During the exchange of gunfire between the suspect and the male, a 14-year-old female was tragically struck in the chest. She was a family member who was outside when this incident occurred. Family provided medical care to the teen and transported her to a local hospital. The male suspect was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Initial reports indicated that both the suspect and the 14-year-old victim suffered life threatening injuries.

A close friend said the girl had been just days from starting school at Raymond S. Kellis High School in Glendale.

"It's just so sad because we start high school on Wednesday and we had all these plans," said Abbie Beck.

