Threat made against high school; Tucson student arrested

An Amphitheater High School student in Tucson has been arrested in connection with an alleged threat made against the school via social media.

Principal Jon Lansa notified parents that arrest occurred Thursday after a parent saw a threatening Instagram post and contracted police.

Lansa says the student wasn't at the school at the time.

The student's identity wasn't released.

Thursday was the first day of school for the Amphitheater district.

