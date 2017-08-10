Phoenix police have arrested 30-year-old Vincent D. Rios on four charges of voyeurism. Rios allegedly committed four acts of voyeurism on three separate victims at three different locations.

The offenses took place between July 9 and July 18. One of which was inside a women's restroom at a Petsmart.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Peeping Tom spies on woman at a Phoenix Petsmart]

[PDF: Suspected Petsmart peeping Tom arrested]

Rios allegedly followed the adult female victim into the restroom and spied on her from the adjoining stall using reflective sunglasses.

[READ MORE: Woman who caught man spying on her in pet store bathroom shares a warning]

Phoenix police were able to identify Rios with the public's help and on August 9 Rios was arrested.

[RELATED: Phoenix police identify suspected peeping Tom]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.