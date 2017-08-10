Frustrated homeowner turns to 3 On Your Side for $1,600 refund

Bricketto got his $1,600 back thanks to 3 On Your Side. (Source: 3TV)

Tamara Bricketto will be the first to tell you that her backyard needs a little work.

"All of this was going to be all grass," Bricketto said as she showed us around her backyard. "I'm trying to make my house look nice. That's what I'm doing because when I moved in here this house was like nothing."

So, back in May, she went to a referral website called Thumbtack and wound up hiring a company called LDustin Landscape and Design to do some work.

“I hired someone and he was supposed to put grass into my backyard," Bricketto said.

The someone she's talking about is Larry Dustin, an unlicensed contractor who runs LDustin Landscaping.

According to an invoice he wrote up, Dustin would not only put in sod, but he would also install an irrigation system in Bricketto’s backyard for a total cost of just under $3,200.

To get things started, Bricketto gave Dustin this check for $1,600. That was nearly three months ago, and her backyard hasn’t been touched.

"So, he's had my money since May 17, and I have nothing," the senior citizen said.

Bricketto says she was given all kinds of excuses for the three-month delay and then she says all communication stopped.

"I just want my money back. Give back my money and I'll find someone else," Bricketto said.

Frustrated, she went back to that referral website and left a rather negative and nasty review about LDustin Landscape and Design.

But, her money still wasn't returned. So, she had an attorney write this letter demanding that LDustin Landscape and Design return her money. When it wasn't, she turned to 3 On Your Side.

"I can't win. You know, I'm 77 years old and I need help,” she said.

3 On Your Side spoke with Dustin over the phone, and he invited us to his Gilbert home to explain the situation. So, we made an appointment and went to his home.

“Hi Larry, I’m Gary Harper, how are you?" Gary Harper said.

"Nice to meet you," Dustin said.

Inside, Dustin acknowledged that he is unlicensed but showed us paperwork indicating he's trying to obtain a license from the Arizona Registrar of Contractors.

He also claimed he's always been willing to return the $1,600 and was somewhat bitter that Bricketto posted that negative review online. Dustin explained that he told Bricketto as soon as she removed the review, he would return her money.

"That's all I was trying to do. You know, if you get smacked in the face, are you going to smack back or take it?" he told 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper.

Regardless, Dustin said he just wants this problem to go away and move on. So, he gave 3 On Your Side a cashier's check for $1,600 to hand-deliver to Bricketto, and we did. It's money that she says she never thought she would see again.

"You're great. You guys are great!” she said smiling. “I don't know how else to say thank you and that you guys are great. You're great."

This is a good reminder to try to avoid handing over any money up front for a project. There’s just too much risk. If the company or person you’re considering hiring insists, try going to another company.

