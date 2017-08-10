20 Cities in 20 Days: Schnepf Farms is go-to family fun

As they add new things, they're also working on annual favorites like the corn maze. This year’s corn is already planted on one of the farm’s 10-acre fields. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

If you've been in the Valley for any length of time, you know Schnepf Farms is go-to for family fun. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

If you've been in the Valley for any length of time, you know Schnepf Farms is go-to family fun.

The farm hosts the annual Pumpkin and Chili Party in the fall, the Peach Festival in the spring, and now they're offering something new year round: glamping and they're doing it in typical Schnepf style.

“It's going to be glamping, so we've got eight vintage Airstream trailers from the 1940s to the 1970s that we're going to open up for overnight stays,” said owner Carrie Schnepf.

The “glampgound” is a first for the farm and for the Town of Queen Creek.

“I think this is going to be the first place that's going to charge a bed tax here in Queen Creek,” said Schnepf.

Schnepf explained that keeping the vintage theme on the farm just made sense and, she hopes, will help families make memories.

“Queen Creek was always an agriculture community from years on, 1940s and before that, and we're trying to preserve that," said Schnepf. "Create a place where people can come and really see a little bit of history of Queen Creek.”

As they add new things, they're also working on annual favorites like the corn maze. This year’s corn is already planted on one of the farm’s 10-acre fields.

Like years past, this year’s maze will be the image of a sports icon but that’s the only hint we could get.

“It's a whole process to do these maze," said Schnepf. "We planted the corn about a month ago, it gets to be about ankle high, knee high, they're gonna be coming out, laying it out, they use a GPS system and they walk through this big corn field and they lay out almost four miles of pathway.”

The maze will be open during the Pumpkin and Chili Party which kicks off October 5th. Until then, the farm is open Thursday through Sunday.

