Man arrested for assaulting his sister with a shovel in Youngtown

A man was arrested in Youngtown on Monday morning for allegedly assaulting his sister with a shovel and a brick.

According to court documents obtained by 3TV/CBS 5, at around 9:30 a.m., 73-year-old Charles Bonney allegedly struck his sister several times in the head with a shovel and a brick while in the back yard of their house near 111th and Kansas avenues.

Court documents state that part of the assault was witnessed by the recycle man, who was on his route in the alley way behind the home.

The witness said he saw the victim lying on the ground while Bonney struck her five to six times in the head with a brick. Documents say the witness jumped the fence and grabbed Bonney to stop the assault.

The witness called 911 and remained on scene with Bonney until Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies arrived. The victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victim later told deputies that she believed Bonney was trying to kill her. The victim said that the altercation started when she had asked Bonney to move some of his items from the backyard.

Court documents state that the victim told deputies that while Bonney was moving the items, she went outside and Bonney hit her in the head several times with the shovel.

The victim said she did not recall being struck with the brick. When she heard the sound of the recycle truck, she called for help and the recycle man came to her aid.

According to court documents, Bonney told deputies that the victim had fallen and hit her head on the shovel. He denied assaulting his sister at all and said he didn't know why she would say that he did.

Deputies observed an injury to Bonney's right hand, the same hand he used to hold the brick according to the statement from the witness. Deputies had found a brick in the yard with blood and strands of hair, believed to be the victim's.

Bonney was booked into jail on charges of aggravated assault and attempted homicide. His bond is set at $250,000.

