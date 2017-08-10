Pinal County Jail gives first-hand look into 287g program

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office has teamed up with ICE to enforce federal immigration laws at the Pinal County Jail, where there are currently three PCSO detention officers 287g-certified and two others currently being trained. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office has teamed up with ICE to enforce federal immigration laws at the Pinal County Jail, where there are currently three PCSO detention officers 287g-certified and two others currently being trained.

"What we deal with on a daily basis, it's not just illegal immigration," said Sheriff Mark Lamb. "It's not people wanting to come here for a better life, we are dealing with drug cartels. We are dealing with drugs coming into our communities."

PCSO has been participating in the 287g program for a number of years and according to Lamb, Pinal County has turned over 207 of their inmates to ICE this year. Last year, PCSO turned in just over 330 inmates.

"We as an agency, ICE, are assuring that no criminals that are charged or convicted of crimes, that are in violation of immigration laws, are being released to the streets to commit more crimes," said Enrique Lucero, field office director for ICE.

