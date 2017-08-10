Phoenix surgeon performs Arizona's first artificial meniscus implant surgery

A local orthopedic surgeon has performed the first artificial meniscus implant on a patient. The surgery was part of a clinical trial that hopes to get approved by the FDA.

It was done by Dr. Tom Carter, orthopedic surgeon for the Phoenix Suns and for The Orthopedic Clinic Association.

The Orthopedic Clinic Association, located in Phoenix near 22nd Street and Highland Avenue, was one of just 10 sites nationwide to test the artificial meniscus.

The meniscus is a tissue pad that sits between the thigh and shin bones. Once the meniscus is damaged, it has very limited ability to heal.

"It's done as an outpatient and takes about an hour and a half...you go home the same day," Dr. Carter said of the surgery.

The procedure isn't a substitute for knee replacement, but it can delay the need for a knee replacement and reduce pain.

"The rehab is much nicer than some of the surgeries. We let them put weight on the leg as they want...most of them in about six weeks are happy they got it done," Dr. Carter said.

For more information about the procedure, go to sun-trial.com or call 877-837-1410.

