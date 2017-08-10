Chances of rain increase toward the end of this week and into the weekend

By Kim Quintero, 3TV/CBS 5 Meteorologist
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Monsoon moisture returns to Arizona for the remainder of the week and into the weekend, bringing the threat of storms from the Valley to the high country.

A Gulf surge streaming into the state from the south combined with daytime heating will produce scattered storms first today across the Mogollon Rim, White Mountains and SE Arizona this afternoon.

Thunderstorms are possible this evening in the Valley, but there's a greater chance of dust storms moving across the across the southeast Valley from outflow winds.

Storm chances increase Friday, Saturday and Sunday across the Valley as monsoon moisture, combined with a few shortwave disturbances tracking around high pressure situated near Texas, move into Arizona.

Scattered storms are expected through the weekend in the high country, with the main threats being heavy rain, gusty winds, hail and lightning.

The general track of storms will be from south to north or southeast to northwest.

With higher humidity, daytime highs will gradually come down. In Metro Phoenix, look for a high of 107 under partly cloudy skies Thursday.

There's a 20 to 30 percent chance of storms tonight. For Friday, the high will be 106 with a 20 percent chance of storms. Saturday, the high will be 105 with a 40 percent chance of storms. Sunday, look for a high of 100 with a 30 percent chance of storms.

    •   