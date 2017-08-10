Topgolf opening third Phoenix-area location in Glendale

Topgolf is coming to Glendale with its third location in the greater Phoenix area with an estimated completion for Fall 2018. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Topgolf is coming to Glendale with its third location in the greater Phoenix area with an estimated completion for Fall 2018.

Glendale's City Council approved the 65,000 square foot Top Golf venue that will be just west of the Loop 101 and the Glendale Sports and Entertainment District.

"We are hopeful to welcome Topgolf, a premier name in entertainment, as the newest addition to the greater Glendale Sports and Entertainment District," said Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps in a press release. "Topgolf and this vibrant, dynamic area are a perfect match and would offer residents and visitors alike fun entertainment options. This signature opportunity would go a long way in furthering the type of quality growth Glendale is attracting to this thriving district."

Construction is set to begin this fall and will create 500 full and part-time jobs and is expected to serve approximately 450,000 visitors in its first year of operation, generating an economic output of $164.5 million over a 10-year period.

"Topgolf Glendale would be a great addition to the already booming Phoenix market," said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway in a press release. "With two locations on the east side in Scottsdale and Gilbert, Topgolf Glendale would serve the West Valley with another option for entertainment."

In March, Topgolf announced it will open a venue in Tucson this winter and with two locations in Gilbert and Scottsdale, Topgolf has brought in more than 2.6 million visits since opening.

The Glendale location will be similar to the other venues, being a three-level location that will be open year-round and includes up to 3,000 square feet of private event space with climate-controlled hitting bays that can host up to six players at one time.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.