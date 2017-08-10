SLIDESHOW: More Scottsdale stores transforming into new trend in shopping

Online shopping is booming, in-store shopping is trending down, which is why so many stores in the malls are closing up shop.

"These stores are trying to reinvent themselves to meet this new consumer economy we are in," says Enrique Lopez-Lira, economics and finance professor at Grand Canyon University.

[STORY: Click or hap here for full story]

[APP USERS: Click or tap here to view slideshow]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.