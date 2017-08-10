Pedestrian struck by car left with possible life-threatening injuries in Phoenix

A pedestrian suffered possibly life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car late Wednesday night in Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A pedestrian suffered possibly life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car late Wednesday night in Phoenix, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

At 10:50 p.m., MCSO deputies responded to the collision near 39th Avenue and Southern Avenue.

A pedestrian in his mid-40s was hit by a car driven by a 41-year-old male. The driver remained on scene and cooperated during the investigation.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries, MCSO said.

Deputies are not considering impairment to be a factor at this time and traffic detectives are investigating the incident.

