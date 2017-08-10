Fundraiser planned for plane crash victim

Brody Burnell, 18, was flying the plane while Chandler Riesterer, 22, was the passenger when the plane went down just east of Deer Valley Airport on August 1. Both were critically injured and are still hospitalized. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A fundraiser is planned for Aug. 11 at Chop Restaurant in Chandler for Brody Burnell, one of the people critically injured in a small plane crash.

A fundraiser is planned for Aug. 11 at Chop Restaurant in Chandler for Brody Burnell, one of the people critically injured in a small plane crash.

Brody Burnell, 18, was flying the plane while Chandler Riesterer, 22, was the passenger when the plane went down just east of Deer Valley Airport on August 1. Both were critically injured and are still hospitalized.

Burnell's father is a general manager at Chop in Chandler. It's like an extended family and the owners of the restaurant along with his co-workers wanted to do something to help.

They organized a #BrodyStrong event for Friday, planning to donate 100 percent of the money made from open to close to the Burnell family.

"They are progressing, we know that but we are also realistic and know it is a long road ahead and whatever we do Friday will probably be a small portion of what they need but it will be something," said Jill Brown, co-general manager of Chop.

