Surprise businesses targeted by thieves

It's been an absolute nightmare for several businesses in a industrial park in Surprise. Cranmore Carpet Cleaning has been hit several times in the past month.

Owner Ty Cranmore says it's costing his business time and money.

"The last month has been brutal," Cranmore said.

The company has had gas siphoned out of gas tanks, a gas tank punctured on another truck and most recently, the thieves stole a $10,000 trailer.

"I am a small business. That's a big thing you know?"

The good news is that there is some clear security footage of what appears to be a man and a woman responsible for all the theft and damage. Also, it turns out that several other businesses have been hit as well. Just across the parking lot from Cranmore, several cars had their gas lines cut and even had a battery stolen from under a hood.

Late last month, just down the street from Cranmore, a thief ransacked a boat parked outside of Exclusively Imports. The shop owner, Mike Price, said it made his blood boil.

"I was just beyond boiling. I mean brazenly right there behind my business spending 15, 20, 30 minutes terrorizing someones property."

Surprise Police Department has all the security footage and is investigating.

