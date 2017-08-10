Inmate at Arizona prison in Florence found dead in his cell

Authorities say an Arizona prison inmate has been found dead in his cell and it appears to be a suicide.

Arizona Department of Corrections officials say 31-year-old Jonathan Wilson died Monday after prison staff observed him unresponsive in his cell from an apparent act of self-harm.

Details weren't immediately released Tuesday.

Corrections officials say the prison staff conducted life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.

Wilson was sentenced out of Maricopa County in 2014 to seven years in prison for trafficking in stolen property.

He was serving his sentence at the state prison in Florence.

Corrections officials say all inmate deaths are investigated in consultation with the county Medical Examiner's Office.

