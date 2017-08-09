Divers recover man's leg, lost in Saguaro Lake

Roybal says he's not done trying to wakeboard, but plans to better secure his straps, and also add a flotation device to his prosthetic. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

An Arizona man lost his prosthetic leg while wakeboarding at Saguaro lake nearly two weeks ago.

Wednesday, he got the call he'd been waiting for. Two strangers, diving in the area where the leg sank, found it.

"You made one limpin' dude happy," Joseph Roybal said on a social media post.

He used Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat to spread the word about the incident.

On his second attempt at wakeboarding, his prosthetic slipped off and sank more than 20 feet into the murky water.

"I knew it would sink. It's aluminum with mountain bike shocks, and the socket is carbon fiber. It went down like a rock," Roybal said.

The prosthetic cost him around $9,000.

Roybal lost his real leg, and nearly his life, in a motorcycle crash in 2015.

He survived a coma and many surgeries and is now training to compete in a bodybuilding competition later this month.

Roybal's sponsors at Twisted Gear, an athletic company in Phoenix, pledged $1,000 to the diver who found his prosthetic.

Several divers responded, and two strangers found the leg on Wednesday.

Roybal says he's not done trying to wakeboard, but plans to better secure his straps, and also add a flotation device to his prosthetic.

He's thankful and humbled by the strangers who helped recover it.

"When something like this happens and you get so much help, it makes you realize how many special people there are out there," he said.

