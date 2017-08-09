4 dogs missing from double house fire in north Phoenix

An investigation is underway into what sparked the flames. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The families were able to get out of the homes OK. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The fire then spread to the attic of a home next door. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Firefighters had to fight from a defensive position due to the big flames and power lines that were down. (Source: Phoenix Fire Department)

At least four dogs are missing from two house fires in north Phoenix, firefighters said.

Crews said a fire started at a home near Seventh Avenue and Peoria Avenue around 7 p.m. Firefighters had to fight from a defensive position due to the big flames and power lines that were down.

The fire then spread to the attic of a home to the west. Crews were able to eventually get the flames under control.

[RAW VIDEO: Aerials of double house fire in north Phoenix]

The first house suffered "significant damage" due to half of the roof burning off and collapsing.

Two adults and one child are displaced and the Red Cross, along with firefighters, are helping them. They are trying to find three missing dogs.

The second home suffered a lot of damage as well and three people who lived there will have to stay somewhere else. They are getting help from the fire department and the Red Cross, too. The adults had five dogs but they are still missing one.

No one was hurt.

More than 50 firefighters were on the scene, battling the flames.

It's unclear what caused the fire.

Fire spreads to two houses near 7th Ave and Mountain View. Families able to escape but some dogs missing. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/bpQszVc6HD — Derek Staahl (@DerekStaahl) August 10, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.