Suns Devin Booker backs up D-backs Archie Bradley

Valley sports stars unite!

D-backs pitcher Archie Bradley fired up baseball fans in downtown Phoenix on Monday proclaiming to Dodgers fans that Chase Field was "Our House" at the end of the 8th inning.

Bradley said after the game that he was inspired by Suns star Devin Booker, who was vocal about not letting Russell Westbrook set the triple double record in Phoenix. Booker tweeted RESPECT to Bradley following his comments.

Bradley went on to say that he meant no disrespect to the Dodgers but was just being a competitor.

The D-backs host the Dodgers the next two nights at Chase Field.

