Ballage Barrage: Sun Devils star sets sights on big senior season

Coming off back to back losing records, Arizona State football is entering a season of uncertainty.

But on offense, fans know they have a guy that they can count on. Senior Kalen Ballage returns for his senior season with his sights set on going out in style.

“Definitely a Pac-12 championship,” says Ballage, when asked what would make his senior season special. “My freshman year we were pretty close. We just got to get back on that winning streak.”

Ballage’s career has had its ups and downs. He was a heralded recruit out of Falcon High School in Peyton, Colorado. Ballage was poised for a breakout sophomore season but was sent home from the Texas A&M game with mononucleosis. He was held to 13 rushing yards last season in an embarrassing 56-35 loss to rival U of A.

"You're going to have rough times no matter what you go through in life,” says Ballage, who took time to talk with 3TV/CBS 5 after what appeared to be a grueling workout. “But it's about always moving forward, being where your feet are, continuing to grind every day.”

No run, maybe in the history of college football, better sums up Ballage’s statement than his “Moonwalk” run against UCLA in 2015. He tied the NCAA record with eight touchdowns last season against Texas Tech. Ballage considered declaring for the NFL Draft but chose to return to ASU for his senior season.

“It’s one of those finish what you start type of things,” says Ballage. “I’m going to get my degree in December and hopefully have a shot at the NFL.”

Ballage is already a top prospect for the 2018 NFL Draft. With a couple more nights like he had against UCLA and Texas Tech, he could be a darkhorse candidate for the Heisman trophy.

