School districts struggling to maintain and repair facilities

More than one-third of Valley school districts report that their facilities are in worse shape today than they were one year ago, according to a study conducted by CBS 5 Investigates.

"There are school districts with buildings as old as 1885," said Jill Barragan, who is the president-elect of the Arizona Association of School Business Officials.

Barragan says that although the oldest buildings are primarily used for history lessons, lots of districts have facilities that were built in the 1950's and are in need of repairs or replacement. And it's not just the buildings.

"Lots of districts still haven't been able to adopt a new curriculum in the last five, 10, 12 years," said Barragan.

The problem comes down to budget cuts. In 2009, state lawmakers slashed the amount of money public school districts receive for capital expenses. Although the recession is over, the budgets have not been restored. At this point, education leaders estimate that districts are owed roughly $2 billion.

"We are down about $15 million a year from the state. That's the equivalent of a new school a year," said Danielle Airey, who is the chief communications officer for the Peoria Unified School District, which is a district that needs new schools to keep up with growth.

"We have aging facilities all over our district. Our district has been here longer than Arizona has been a state," said Airey.

But roughly 50 percent of the districts that responded to a questionnaire from CBS 5 Investigates reported that their facilities are in better shape than they were last year. Ten percent reported their facilities as being the same as last year. While 35% reported their facilities are in worse shape.

Most districts that stated they are in better condition credited support from their local community, rather than financial help from the state.

"So, any support we're getting is typically going to be from the community via a bond or capital override," said Barragan.

