DPS urges drivers to plan ahead after another hours-long shutdown of I-17

Things are back to normal tonight on the I-17 after an absolute mess Tuesday night.

A burning propane tanker closed the highway in both directions, stranding some drivers for as long as nine hours.

"We could not take the chance of letting people through and having this thing explode or do something that would harm motorists," said Trooper Kameron Lee of the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

A van full of kids piloted by Ashley Corradino was one of hundreds of vehicles stuck on the I-17.

"We just passed Black Canyon exit and we were heading back to Peoria and it just stopped. There was a line of cars," said Corradino.

She was able to reverse her way up the shoulder and off the highway.

Corradino and her family had only two options for detouring, both taking several additional hours.

"[The terrain] is very rugged and that leads us to problems of turning people around or sending them on different state routes," said Lee.

“There needs to be some other road that goes through somewhere," said Corradino.

They chose to travel back up to Prescott and down Wickenbug, before finally getting home after many hours spent in the car.

"They weren't happy, this one especially she screamed for about an hour,” she said gesturing towards her 13-month-old daughter. “She wanted to get out of her car seat. The kids were upset because they started school today, so they didn't get to bed until almost midnight last night."

Even more motorists could not leave the highway, many were stranded without food or water.

At one point DPS troopers started handing out bottled water.

They say this is one of the reasons why everyone should keep a 24-hour supply in their vehicles at all times especially while traveling the 1-17.

“If you're going to travel this particular stretch of highway you really need to be prepared for things like this, for backups like this,” said Lee. “Be prepared, have food in your vehicle, water especially, medications."

DPS has more tips for travel on its website.

