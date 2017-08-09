4th family in Hamilton hazing case plans to sue Chandler school district

4th family in Hamilton hazing case plans to sue Chandler school districtPosted: Updated:
Hamilton High School hazing caseMore>>
-
Settlement conference scheduled in Hamilton High School hazing case
The sole Hamilton High School student charged as an adult in the football team's hazing scandal is expected to appear in court for a settlement conference this morning.More >
Maricopa County Attorney: No charges for school officials in Hamilton High hazing case
Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery held a press conference Wednesday morning on the current investigation into the hazing reported on the football team at Hamilton High School in Chandler early last year. Montgomery said there is not enough evidence to charge the principal, athletic director or head football coach with any crime related to not reporting the alleged abuse.More >
Criminal cases of 2 teens charged in Hamilton HS hazing scandal now resolved
The criminal cases against two teenagers criminally charged as a result of the Hamilton High School sex hazing scandal have been resolved in juvenile court.More >
Teen accused in Hamilton High School hazing incident heads back to court
A teen accused of sexually assaulting multiple victims in the Hamilton High School hazing incident is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.More >
