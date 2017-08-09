4th family in Hamilton hazing case plans to sue Chandler school district

Principal Ken James could face charges in connection to what he did and didn't know about the hazing allegations. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A fourth family said it plans to file a lawsuit against the Chandler Unified School District in connection to a hazing investigation. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A fourth victim's family is expected to sue the Chandler Unified School District over the suspected hazing incidents.

The family filed a notice of claim for a $7 million lawsuit and the district received it on Wednesday afternoon.

They join three other families who plan to sue the district for a total of $20 million dollars. Their notice of claims was served to the district in late May but the documents were made public on July 26. The three families cited "negligent hiring and negligent supervision."

[READ MORE: 3 families of alleged hazing victims plan to sue Chandler school district for $20 million]

Earlier this year, a few Hamilton High School football players were arrested for alleged hazing. The multiple physical and sexual assaults took place between the fall of 2016 and January of 2017 in the locker room, investigators said.

One of the suspects is Nathaniel William Thomas. The 17-year-old is being charged as an adult and pleaded not guilty to charges of child molestation, kidnapping and aggravated assault.

[READ MORE: Judge: Suspect in Hamilton HS hazing being released from jail]

In addition, two 16-year-olds were charged in juvenile court.

[READ MORE: 3 teens formally charged in Hamilton High School hazing incident (March 30)]

[GRAPHIC CONTENT: Email sent to CUSD officials about hazing allegations]

As for the school's leadership, charges have been recommended against the school's athletic director/assistant principal Shawn Rustad, now-former football coach Steve Belles and principal Ken James. No charges have been officially filed.

[READ MORE: Charge recommended against Hamilton High athletic director in hazing case]

[READ MORE: Hamilton High hazing allegations: Police recommend charges against former football coach, principal]

James and Rustad remain at the school at their respective positions. Belles was replaced as head coach and reassigned in May.

MORE STORIES ON HAZING INVESTIGATION:

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.