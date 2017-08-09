Arizona financial manager sentenced for embezzlement

An Arizona financial manager has been sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison and 12 years of probation after release for embezzling $260,000 from a planned community in Prescott.

The Daily Courier reported (http://bit.ly/2vPGNcy) Wednesday that Joshua Lethbridge, former president of the Liberty Management Group, pleaded guilty in June to embezzling money from The Mountain Club throughout the course of 10 years.

Community resident Keith Fleming says The Mountain Club was "conned by a masterful criminal."

Lethbridge apologized at his sentencing, saying it was always his intention to pay the money back, which is now required of him by a court.

