Docs: Shooting suspect tries to steal car from man he was staying with

Police have arrested a man they said shot the owner of a car he was trying to steal in Phoenix.

Sgt. Jonathan Howard with the Phoenix Police Department has identified the suspect as 25-year-old Juan Jose Zuniga.

According to Howard, Zuniga and a woman were trying to steal a 1999 Ford Mustang on Tuesday near 31st Avenue and Indian School. Zuniga was reportedly seen in the driver's seat trying to start the car. That's when the victim confronted them. Zuniga got out of the car and allegedly shot the victim twice. The two suspects then ran off.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition and is still recovering from his injuries, Howard said. The victim's identity hasn't been released.

When police arrived, they found a cell phone on top of the hood of the Mustang that was playing a video from YouTube on how to steal a car, according to court documents.

Officers tracked down Zuniga and the woman, where they learned the pair had been staying in the backyard of the victim and his girlfriend for several days, sleeping in the cars that the victim works on.

The woman told police she gave Zuniga the gun for protection.

According to court documents, Zuniga told police the victim came outside with a shotgun and that he shot him in self-defense. Zuniga claimed he fled because he had outstanding warrants.

Zuniga later arrested. His girlfriend was released.

According to court documents, Zuniga is an addict and may have been under the influence at the time of the crime.

Zuniga was booked on one count of aggravated assault, one count of armed robbery and one count of theft.

He made his first court appearance where bond was set at $250,000.

