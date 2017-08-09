3 On Your Side

'Sweating' the job interview

Posted: Updated:
When you head into a stressful job interview, you know what they say: never let ‘em see you sweat. But what if your prospective employer made you sweat --on purpose -- as part of the interview itself? (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) When you head into a stressful job interview, you know what they say: never let ‘em see you sweat. But what if your prospective employer made you sweat --on purpose -- as part of the interview itself? (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(3 ON YOUR SIDE) -

When you head into a stressful job interview, you know what they say: never let ‘em see you sweat.

But what if your prospective employer made you sweat --on purpose -- as part of the interview itself? 

That’s what happened to Austin Harris. All he was told prior to his interview was to show up before the crack of dawn with his running shoes on.

“I assumed that we'd be doing something fitness related but had no idea exactly what it would entail.”

He and his interviewer started with a jog followed by a quick CrossFit-style workout.

Harris got the job. Think he was interviewing to be a personal trainer? Not even close.

I'm Chief Financial Officer at Health Warrior, a natural food brand,” he explains.

So why did co-founder Nick Morris put Harris through the paces?

“Seeing somebody outside their comfort zone, and seeing how well they respond to whatever challenge it is gives you a little bit of knowledge about how they're going to perform when they are, you know, having a difficult day, difficult project, whatever it is,” says Morris.

Health Warrior CEO and co-founder Shane Emmett agrees. “We want to work with people who work very hard, power through problems, dream big and are fun to work with. So, we would find different ways of figuring out who fit those buckets better.”

While there are no stats, it is clear that more companies are incorporating physical components into interviews.

“I think you can learn a lot from these interviews that you can’t when you're sitting in a suit across from a table talking to people with the canned responses and the questions that everybody is prepared for,” says Morris.

Laura Yecies thought she was well prepared for her interview a while back. She researched the company, dressed in business attire and heels, but was anything but prepared for what happened next.  “When I showed up for the interview he announced that he preferred to do the interview while walking in the neighborhood,” she says.

Yecies says she loves to walk and hike, but prefers to keep her work and exercise separate. She bailed on any future interviews, adding, “I don't think this is an appropriate type of interview for a desk job. I think that people need to be thoughtful in interviews as to what are the skills that they're evaluating, and the candidate in the interview should reflect those skills not the hobbies or interests of the CEO.”

Harris, on the other hand, believes he and his company could determine they were a perfect match by taking it to the mats. “It was much more about personality and cultural fit and less about whether I had the intellectual horsepower to get the job done.”

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Gary HarperGary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.

Click to learn more about Gary.

Gary Harper
3 On Your Side

With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations

He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.

Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.

He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.

Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.

Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.

Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Hide bio

Contact 3 On Your Side