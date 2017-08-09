'Sweating' the job interview

When you head into a stressful job interview, you know what they say: never let ‘em see you sweat. But what if your prospective employer made you sweat --on purpose -- as part of the interview itself? (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

When you head into a stressful job interview, you know what they say: never let ‘em see you sweat.

But what if your prospective employer made you sweat --on purpose -- as part of the interview itself?

That’s what happened to Austin Harris. All he was told prior to his interview was to show up before the crack of dawn with his running shoes on.

“I assumed that we'd be doing something fitness related but had no idea exactly what it would entail.”

He and his interviewer started with a jog followed by a quick CrossFit-style workout.

Harris got the job. Think he was interviewing to be a personal trainer? Not even close.

I'm Chief Financial Officer at Health Warrior, a natural food brand,” he explains.

So why did co-founder Nick Morris put Harris through the paces?

“Seeing somebody outside their comfort zone, and seeing how well they respond to whatever challenge it is gives you a little bit of knowledge about how they're going to perform when they are, you know, having a difficult day, difficult project, whatever it is,” says Morris.

Health Warrior CEO and co-founder Shane Emmett agrees. “We want to work with people who work very hard, power through problems, dream big and are fun to work with. So, we would find different ways of figuring out who fit those buckets better.”

While there are no stats, it is clear that more companies are incorporating physical components into interviews.

“I think you can learn a lot from these interviews that you can’t when you're sitting in a suit across from a table talking to people with the canned responses and the questions that everybody is prepared for,” says Morris.

Laura Yecies thought she was well prepared for her interview a while back. She researched the company, dressed in business attire and heels, but was anything but prepared for what happened next. “When I showed up for the interview he announced that he preferred to do the interview while walking in the neighborhood,” she says.

Yecies says she loves to walk and hike, but prefers to keep her work and exercise separate. She bailed on any future interviews, adding, “I don't think this is an appropriate type of interview for a desk job. I think that people need to be thoughtful in interviews as to what are the skills that they're evaluating, and the candidate in the interview should reflect those skills not the hobbies or interests of the CEO.”

Harris, on the other hand, believes he and his company could determine they were a perfect match by taking it to the mats. “It was much more about personality and cultural fit and less about whether I had the intellectual horsepower to get the job done.”

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.