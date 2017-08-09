Phoenix firefighter accused of kidnapping, assaulting wife's lover

Lee's wife said he sent the victim text messages from her phone. (Source: Maricopa County Superior Court)

A Phoenix firefighter is accused of kidnapping, assaulting and threatening to kill a man he believed to be his wife's lover.

Police arrested David Jonathan Lee, aka DJ, at his Phoenix home last Wednesday.

According to court paperwork, the victim told police "he had been kidnapped at gun and knife point" by Lee and that he had been involved in a romantic relationship with Lee's wife for about six months.

The victim said Lee's wife had texted him the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 1 about an argument she had with Lee that "resulted in him leaving the home with both of their children." The kids are 3 and 4.

Police say the victim was concerned for the safety of Lee's wife and went to the couple's home "to speak with her." According to court documents, she texted him to "stay away please" just after midnight, but he went to the Lees' home anyway.

[WATCH RAW VIDEO: David Lee's initial court appearance]

Just before 1 a.m., the victim received another text from the phone belonging to Lee's wife – "Come to the front door don't say anything at all tell you why when you get it promise me."

The victim arrived at the Lee home moments later and was met at the front by Lee's wife, who led him to the attached garage where her husband was waiting, according to court paperwork.

"DJ was holding a black and silver handgun and a black knife with a para-cord handle," explains the probable cause for arrest statement. "DJ told [the victim] to pick up handcuffs that were on a nearby surface and directed him to secure his hands behind his back."

Lee, 31, then sat the victim in a chair between two parked cars and beat him, according to the court documents.

"At one point, DJ gagged [the victim] with a pair of panties; DJ struck [the victim] several times with an open hand to both ears."

The victim told police that Lee pointed the gun at him, "and also pressed the blade of the knife against his crotch."

The arresting officer observed some injuries, including "marks on his wrists" that seemed to be consistent with what the victim said.

The victim continued to detail the alleged assault, saying he believed he was held captive for about an hour.

"DJ kicked him in the groin several times and [the victim] felt as if he was going to lose [consciousness] when DJ squeezed his throat which restricted his blood flow and ability to breathe. [The victim] reported DJ pressed his thumb against his artery on the front of his neck."

He also said Lee cut a lock of hair and then tucked it into the victim's shirt pocket.

The victim told police Lee's wife was in the garage the entire time and even held the gun at one point.

"[The victim] did not know if [Lee's wife] pointed the gun at him but she did point it at DJ," the arresting officer wrote.

"DJ told [the victim] to stay away from his family, walked [the victim] through the house and out the front door. … [The victim] was afraid DJ was going to shoot him …."

The victim drove home and told his mother what had happened. It was she, according to court documents, who called the police.

"[The victim] was concerned because DJ threatened harm to him and his family if he notified anyone."

Police executed a search warrant on the Lees' home, less than 12 hours after the alleged assault, and located a knife and gun similar to the weapons the victim had described.

When police questioned the wife, she not only admitted to the affair but also said that she told Lee about it on Aug. 1. She also said Lee took her phone and sent the text messages to the victim.

According to court documents, she corroborated much of what the victim told investigators.

Lee, who is out on bail, declined to speak with detectives without a lawyer. He was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and kidnapping.

His wife is listed on his court paperwork as a co-defendant, but we have not found any arrest information for her.

At his initial court appearance last week, a judge set bail at $25,000 and ordered electronic monitoring.

"I just want to see my children, sir," Lee said. "I hope that my past record shows that I've never done anything illegal in my entire life."

The judge acknowledged that this is Lee's "first contact with the criminal justice system."

Lee, who is due back in court on Aug. 10, also said his wife recently learned that she has cancer.

While the Phoenix Fire Department has confirmed that Lee is a firefighter, the agency has not provided any other information about him.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.