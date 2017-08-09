Roast Chicken with Tomato Cucumber Pico & Hangover Rice

Roast Chicken with Tomato Cucumber Pico

1 organic free-range chicken

For the two-chile spice rub:

1 cup salt

2 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon each ground allspice canela, and black pepper

2 tablespoons each chipotle powder and guajillo powder

1 teaspoon each ground cumin and coriander

2 teaspoons granulated garlic

For the tomato cucumber pico

2 cups quartered Campari tomatoes

2 cups peeled chunky-chopped cucumber

2 cups rough-chopped onion

2 cups roasted chopped poblano chile

1/2 cup loosely packed chopped cilantro

2 teaspoons salt

3 teaspoons lime juice

1/2 cup olive oil

Take the chicken and rub it with the spice rub inside and out. Let it sit for at least 30 minutes. Roast at around 400 degrees on a rack with about a cup and a half of water in the pan under the rack to keep the oven environment semi-moist. After about 30 minutes, pull it out of the oven and gather some of the juices and spoon or brush those over the whole bird, then drizzle 2 or 3 tablespoons of olive oil over the top of the bird. Put back in the oven for about 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, make the tomato cucumber pico. Mix up the ingredients and let sit for about 10 minutes.

Remove the chicken from the oven and baste it again, then roast it about 15 more minutes. When it comes out of the oven, let it rest for about 15 minutes.

Hangover Rice

1 Roma tomato

2 cups Elote chicken broth

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon granulated garlic

1 teaspoon oregano

1/4 cup olive oil

1 cup rice

1/2 cup diced onion

1/2 cup diced carrot

1/2 cup diced poblano

1 cup frozen peas

4 eggs, optional

Puree the tomato with the chicken broth in a blender, then remove to a saucepan. Add the salt, garlic and oregano and bring to a simmer.

Heat the olive oil to medium high in a large saute pan, add the rice and stir. When the rice begins to brown a little, add the onion, carrots and poblano chile, and saute.

Pour chicken stock mixture into an ovenproof casserole.

Seal tightly with aluminum foil and bake for 30 minutes in at 400 degrees, immediately remove the foil and add peas. Do not thaw or cook them first.

Scoop the rice into four bowls and top each with a fried egg or serve as a side dish.