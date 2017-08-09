Jaime's Local Love: Birdytell

Lisa Morrow is a woman who lives and breathes the meaning of "Local Love." She is extremely passionate about the Arizona makers market and Arizona entrepreneurs. Morrow owned a coffee shop years ago and most recently worked as a crisis counselor.

In January, she gave that up to create Birdytell full-time. Birdytell is a personalized gift giving service featuring locally curated gifts. It not only creates an easy way for people to celebrate one another and but also creates a marketplace for our Arizona makers.

[SLIDESHOW: Jaime's Local Love]

If you are looking for a gift for a birthday, new baby, new home, business or wedding, Birdytell loves to make magic happen. Its curators find local makers like Burn Candles, Crooked Cactus, and XO Confections to fill its boxes.

The gifts come with a hand-written card and are hand delivered or can be picked up.

You can choose a category for your gift and personalize as much as you'd like. The cost starts at $40 and most are under $100.

At Birdytell, they are committed to sourcing 100% of their products from our local, creative community.

Lisa and her staff are dedicated to helping Arizona makers grow through a series of programs. August 20 is Pitch Night at Birdytell. Makers can present their baked goods, flowers, etc. to the Birdytell crew and some big name retail buyers in the Valley.

August 29 is Flight School where an expert will talk about business branding. Information for both programs is on their website.

Lisa went to high school in Tempe and went to ASU. She is Arizona proud and wants to help grow local business owners through the art of personalized gift-giving.

When you're buying from Birdytell, you are not only gifting your recipient, but also gifting that maker who is knitting, painting,and baking their dreams.

If you are a business owner, stay tuned to the Birdytell event page for workshops to learn how to grow your business.

What a fun way to give!

Jaime

Website: www.birdytell.com Email: hello@birdytell.com

Address: 4225 N. Brown Ave., Scottsdale 85251

Facebook: facebook.com/birdytell

Instagram: instagram.com/birdytell

Twitter: @birdytell

